Trade ideas thread - European session 17 February 2020

The aussie is leading gains in the currencies space but overall movement so far today remains rather mild as narrow ranges still prevail ahead of the European morning start.





Once again, do be reminded that US markets are closed today so perhaps there will be little sway for investors to go chasing after a big move in the absence of Wall Street.





However, just be mindful of key headlines surrounding the virus outbreak as that could potentially shift the dial in the market during the day.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a calmer start to the new week with risk keeping a more steady footing.