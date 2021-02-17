Trade ideas thread - European session 17 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Of note, the push higher in USD/JPY saw it broke above its 200-day moving average for the first time since June last year as buyers tee up 106.00 currently.





The shove higher in the greenback is also having some near-term implications, with EUR/USD slumping back under 1.2100 and keeping just below both its key hourly moving averages for the time being i.e. sellers are in near-term control.





Cable was a modest performer, all things considered, with the drop earlier today being defended at its 100-hour moving average closer to 1.3870 currently. That will be a key level to watch in gauging buyers' momentum in targeting 1.4000.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD has backed off the highs for the year and is sticking in between both its key hourly moving averages in the range of 0.7727-61 at the moment.





In short, the dollar is catching a bit of a reprieve from the reflation trade but any major switch to a more bullish momentum is still not in place just yet.





However, the break in USD/JPY is one to pay attention to if it does extend as that might compound woes for the yen and keep the dollar buoyed.





Elsewhere, gold has also slumped back below $1,800 as yields tick higher and the technical picture continues to look rather iffy for the yellow metal.





If anything, silver (and platinum as well) looks to be the much more attractive bet in the precious metals space at this point in time.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The dollar is keeping a little higher on the day as it feeds off the bond rout yesterday, with higher yields helping to provide some support during US trading.