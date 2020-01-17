Trade ideas thread - European session 17 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Wall St continued to push fresh record highs in overnight trading but the risk mood to start the day remains more modest as investors also digest China GDP data, which reaffirmed the country's slowest growth pace in 29 years.





But fret not, it's just a bit of moderation for China. Any other major economy would kill for a 6% annual growth rate - especially in this current day and age.





Looking ahead, there isn't much other catalysts to drive market direction but just be mindful of any major shifts in the risk mood. Otherwise, the pound will be of keen focus with UK retail sales data due later in the European morning.





What are your views on the market right now?





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a quieter start to the day as markets continue to keep more steady and in search for a new theme after the US-China trade deal signing.