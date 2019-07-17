Trade ideas thread - European session 17 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been a quiet one to start the day with markets a little bit more tepid and currencies little changed so far.









The dollar is trading mixed in narrow ranges against the rest of the major bloc while the loonie is a little firmer but nothing too significant ahead of Canadian CPI data later today.





Equities and bonds are also not much changed and that is offering little in terms of market/risk sentiment for traders to work with today. Summer time trading is part and parcel the issue here but market participants are also largely paralysed awaiting trade/central bank developments to follow in the next few weeks.





