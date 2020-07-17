Trade ideas thread - European session 17 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









US futures are keeping mildly higher but the overall mood isn't hinting at much as we look towards European trading today.





We may be in store for a more quiet session ahead before getting to the hustle and bustle again in North American trading before the weekend.





On the European side of things, the EU summit is scheduled to begin today but I would expect the negotiations on the recovery fund to possibly be pushed back again to the end of the month given the lack of convincing tones in the build up during the past week.





That will be a bit of a risk for the euro ahead of the weekend.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Friday, everyone! Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges still to start the day after risk sentiment kept more defensive in overnight trading, as US stocks eased a little after the S&P 500 failed to take out key resistance at the 3,233 to 3,235 region.