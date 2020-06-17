Trade ideas thread - European session 17 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, the risk mood is slightly on the softer side today with geopolitical tensions between South Korea and North Korea, and also between China and India adding to the mix of coronavirus concerns once again.









Major currencies are mixed for the most part, with the dollar also sitting in the middle of the bloc and the changes for the day are nothing too overwhelming so far.





It's all a battle between cheap money and coronavirus fears right now and although we'll be hearing more from Fed chair Powell later, he is likely to keep the same messaging as yesterday in his second session in Congress during US trading later today.





Although US stocks closed higher yesterday, there were jitters abound amid fears surrounding a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing and the US. At one point, those gains nearly threatened to be erased but dip buyers held resilient for the most part.