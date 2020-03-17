Trade ideas thread - European session 17 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Either way, I would not expect a massive recovery but after the biggest loss in US stocks since 1987, perhaps we are due for a bit of a retracement. But this chart is also an interesting one to look at - depending on which perspective you'd prefer:







ForexLive Break of key trendline support or closing in on support at 2018 low? Either way, the latter will now be a key focus right now as a break below that could see losses accelerate towards the 2016 lows potentially.





But for today, there is still relative calm in the market as we see the yen lag while the dollar is keeping somewhat firmer across the board - but not by a whole lot.





What are your views on the market right now?















Another dead cat bounce kind of day? Or perhaps the market is seeing some calm as funding and liquidity strains ease for the time being?