Trade ideas thread - European session 17 March 2021

The dollar is keeping steadier as major currencies are little changed and looking rather disinterested, holding narrower ranges ahead of European trading.





Treasuries and equities are also reflecting a similar mood and that is likely not going to change until we get to the Fed later on in the day.





As things stand, it's all about trying to figure out what Powell & co. might choose to communicate and how markets are going to react in the aftermath.





Dot plots, economic projections, SLR decision, Powell's every word. Big day ahead.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Does anyone have a fast-forward button to skip ahead this latest lull in the market? It's been a long wait but the FOMC meeting conclusion can't come soon enough.