Trade ideas thread - European session 17 November 2020

But much like the Pfizer news last week, it doesn't take away the fact that there are still some months of uncertainty left to deal with as the virus situation across Europe and the US continues to call for tighter restrictions to be implemented.





The pound got a mild pop earlier on more positive Brexit news but nothing is settled until everything is, so we'll see how negotiations progress this week.





Cable moved back above its 100-hour moving average and 1.3200 but yesterday's highs around 1.3234-43 is keeping things in-check for now.





Unless there are positive Brexit developments, it may be tough to break 1.3300 unless the dollar capitulates in the meantime.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is still largely contained below 1.1900 with large expiries seen at 1.1850 and at the figure level today. USD/JPY got rejected by its 100-hour moving average yesterday above 105.00 before tracking lower to 104.40-50 levels now.





USD/CAD got a slight shove lower below 1.3100 amid the risk push yesterday but buyers are still keeping some defense around the 200-hour moving average @ 1.3070.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD also got a nudge higher but gains are not able to crack near-term resistance around 0.7340 and NZD/USD is quietly trying to contest a firm break above the 0.6900 level going into trading today.





In short, the risk moves pressed the dollar a little weaker but there aren't any major technical breakthroughs just yet. It sort of feels like we're settling into the same pattern as last week but let's see if traders and investors will have the appetite to diverge from that.





Let there be light! The market continues to get a clearer picture of how things may look like at the end of the pandemic tunnel (hopefully next year), with Moderna providing more vaccine optimism in trading yesterday.