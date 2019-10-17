Trade ideas thread - European session 17 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar and risk is steady for the most part as traders and investors await more clues on how to proceed next, following weaker US retail sales data overnight.





The pound is a tad weaker as cable sits near 1.2800 to start the session but hopeful optimism of a Brexit deal continue to stay the course on the week.





Boris Johnson heads to Brussels today to convince European leaders that a deal can be struck, as efforts continue back in Westminster to get support from UK lawmakers - particularly the DUP and ERG.





As such, Brexit rumours and headlines may yet steal the spotlight once again in trading today so let's see how things go as we head into crunch time now.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. Markets are looking calmer to start the day with the aussie being the notable mover as a lower unemployment rate see RBA rate cut odds scaled back.