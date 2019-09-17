Trade ideas thread - European session 17 September 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsGood day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been a decent start to the day with the aussie noticeably weaker amid some mild strength in the dollar still (overnight repo rate the main cause?).
Oil continues to stay underpinned amid the situation in Saudi Arabia with heightened geopolitical tensions in the region also a factor to stay aware of in the short-term.
Meanwhile, the overall risk mood remains more measured/cautious as markets are slowly turning their attention to the Fed decision tomorrow.
Plenty of questions still to be answered this week with the key risk event for markets being the FOMC meeting tomorrow. As such, we can expect more positioning flows rather than actual market trends to prevail over the next few sessions.
What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.