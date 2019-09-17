Trade ideas thread - European session 17 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Oil continues to stay underpinned amid the situation in Saudi Arabia with heightened geopolitical tensions in the region also a factor to stay aware of in the short-term.





Meanwhile, the overall risk mood remains more measured/cautious as markets are slowly turning their attention to the Fed decision tomorrow.





Plenty of questions still to be answered this week with the key risk event for markets being the FOMC meeting tomorrow. As such, we can expect more positioning flows rather than actual market trends to prevail over the next few sessions.





