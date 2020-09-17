Trade ideas thread - European session 17 September 2020

Trade ideas





The Asian equity markets are lower, equity futures lower, yields lower, copper down, gold down, commodity currencies AUD, NZD and CAD all lower and safe havens JPY, CHF stronger. It's a risk off day to start the session.





What's your playbook for the day? A CAD/JPY short? Shorting oil? Gold? I'm holding my gold long for the longer haul. See here for my rationale.





What's your trade idea?





The USD is reversing yesterday's gains on disappointment the Fed did not hint at more policy action. Time for a classic from the Bomfunk MC's. There were actually having a tour this year before COVID-19 hit. Would have been great to have seen them live though a bit depressing as boyish good looks give way to middle age spread, sigh. Ageing really should be banned. Have a great day one and all.



