Trade ideas thread - European session 18 August 2021

It's tough to make sense of the market and the latest curveballs thrown by the delta variant isn't making it any easier. That said, I reckon it is still a key spot to watch in case economic data continues to sour in the days/weeks ahead.





The kiwi is arguably a key mover today, even if it is holding little changed against the dollar ahead of European trading.





The currency caught a wild ride on the RBNZ policy decision earlier, as the central bank kept its OCR unchanged but reaffirmed that this is merely a slight delay to the tightening cycle and brushed aside major worries on the latest COVID-19 outbreak.





I'm staying on the sidelines with regards to the kiwi since yesterday and there's not much appetite to chase another AUD/NZD move for now.





I reckon the market will have to sort out its conviction on the kiwi, though that may take some time until the virus situation becomes clearer - despite what NZ officials are claiming it to be i.e. a 50-100 cases forecast.





The dollar remains in an interesting spot with EUR/USD testing the March lows near 1.1700 again, so that will be a key level to eye in European trading today.





Besides that, CAD/CHF is one that presents a good technical opportunity as price runs into its 200-day moving average yesterday as buyers continue to limit risk at the key level over the past few weeks. The pair seems to be holding there at 0.7250 currently.





Poor US retail sales report? No problem, says the bond market. US 10-year yields are tracking a little higher towards 1.28%, moving off the low just below 1.22% yesterday with the dollar also having crept higher in US trading.