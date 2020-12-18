Trade ideas thread - European session 18 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts











The post-Fed hangover is wearing off and that may be the extent for losses in the dollar this year but the big picture narrative remains largely intact.

US futures were dragged lower on this report earlier but have bounced modestly to trim losses as we look towards European trading. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% currently.





US stimulus and Brexit negotiations are the two risk events still left to be settled for 2020 and those will be key drivers of the market as the year winds down.





Otherwise, year-end trading conditions will start to take over and there might be little to extrapolate from the moves if there is any pullback to the rally since November.





Dollar comeback? Well, not really. The greenback is sitting higher as we look towards the weekend on a slight pullback in the risk mood, but that's about it so far.