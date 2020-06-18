Trade ideas thread - European session 18 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies are mixed and doing little on the day so far, with US futures settling lower after the softer and tepid tones in trading yesterday.





The recent developments can be seen both ways, depending on how you want to look at it.





As such, it feels like the market is waiting on some real tipping point to really get moving. And there is a slight sense that if at any point, US states report better-than-expected virus numbers, that is going to spark dip buyers back into action.





For today, the pound will also come into focus with the BOE policy decision. I expect £100 billion is the way to go for the BOE in expanding QE, and that should keep the pound supported as they keep the stimulus tap flowing over the next few months.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Risk is slightly on the defensive as we look to get things going in European trading, with choppy tones observed since yesterday as the battle continues to rage on between cheap money and coronavirus jitters this week.