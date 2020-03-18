Trade ideas thread - European session 18 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is keeping above support around 1.0980-00 while GBP/USD is keeping a bounce from 1.2000 yesterday to just above 1.2100 today.





AUD/USD is barely keeping afloat just above 0.6000 although the aussie has to embrace the possibility of RBA QE tomorrow. AUD/NZD is still in search of parity and the divergence between both central banks' QE measures will be one to watch out for.



USD/JPY is still sort of playing ping pong between its key hourly moving averages and the 200-day moving average just above 108.00, as traders have to balance out fragility in the risk mood with dollar funding issues that may persist still.







Risk continues to be pressured on the day with US futures hitting limit-down and Asian equities also falling to fresh lows on the day towards the closing stages. Treasury yields are also brought lower with 10-year yields falling by 9 bps to 0.98% currently.

Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. The dollar is on the back foot to start the European morning as we see a retracement to overnight gains, as dollar funding pressure eases to start the new day.