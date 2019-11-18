Trade ideas thread - European session 18 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar is sitting mixed against the rest of the major currencies with the pound notably squeezing out some mild gains just above the 1.29 handle.





The key focus in markets remains the US-China trade rhetoric for the time being. So far we don't have much concrete developments to go on besides the Trump administration continuing to feed the market a mouthful of optimism.





As mentioned last week, I'm more interested to see how China responds instead. But I guess we will have to wait for that.





Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're ready to get things going here in the new week. It's been a bit of a quiet one so far and given the lack of key economic releases, it may just be another slow Monday to start the week.