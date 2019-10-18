Trade ideas thread - European session 18 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It's been a bit of a slower start to the day but just be mindful that markets may get a little bit edgy and jumpy later on as traders will be keeping their focus on the Brexit meaningful vote in the UK parliament tomorrow.





As such, if you are holding positions in the pound and risk trades, just be mindful that there could be potential gaps seen when markets open again next week.





If you are not comfortable with that type of risk, it is best to stay flat going into the weekend. Just remember, there is always going to be another trade even if you miss out on this one. This is where trader's discipline comes into play big time.





Looking ahead, I'd be wary of potential profit-taking in the pound going into the weekend but I wouldn't be surprised if the quid holds up as the gains over the past week could be arising from stretched short positions unwinding instead.





