Trade ideas thread - European session 18 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There's plenty of scope for some volatility bouts going into year-end with so much key factors still at play but if anything else, continue to be mindful of Fed expectations and the bond market for a better sense of how things are panning out.





Yen pairs may be taking a light breather to start the day but after the gains last week, the likes of CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and NZD/JPY are still keeping in a good spot.





Higher yields to start the week will help to add to further tailwinds but keep an eye out on risk sentiment in case a bigger retreat in equities spark some risk aversion plays.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is keeping a slight edge as we get into European trading today with equities a touch softer. Inflation and economic slowdown worries are two easy reasons to blame but the light retreat in stocks also comes after a good shift last week.