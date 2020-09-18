Trade ideas thread - European session 18 September 2020

Trade ideas

Calmer start to the week - risk positive as yields recover, equity futures over higher, gold and copper up, oil up and a positive start. European equities opening lower, but would favour some upside if current weather stays. USD weak on the positive risk outllook as is keeping with the USD at the moment.













