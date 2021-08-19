Trade ideas thread - European session 19 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That's the name of the game as we get into European trading with the greenback surging ahead with gains to fresh highs for the year against the euro, aussie and kiwi. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





The technical picture in those pairs suggest more pain to follow for the respective currencies and considering the risk mood plus the dollar standing on the week, it's tough to fight the prevailing sentiment at the moment.





I still see the key risk for the dollar resting on Jackson Hole next week and the Fed likely to reaffirm patience (as a supposed collective message) when approaching tapering despite policymakers being more divided about that at the moment.





But internally, surely the Fed - and the market - knows that we are headed towards the inevitable taper before year-end.





Coming back to today and this week, it's all about risk sentiment now and I'm still liking plays on AUD/USD and AUD/JPY shorts after the Tuesday break.





The break of the double-bottom in oil is giving me mixed feelings but it's all about the risk-reward and I'd be looking for a sharper drop before rethinking about longs here.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Dollar, dollar bill y'all.