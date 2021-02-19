Trade ideas thread - European session 19 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Oil prices are pulling back a little but the big picture outlook remains rather optimistic - especially when there is a buzz about a commodities 'supercycle'.





WTI crude tested its 100-month moving average this week and that is a key level to watch moving forward when looking at oil prices in the coming weeks.









Going back to currencies, cable continues to look poised for a push towards 1.4000 with EUR/GBP extending its downtrend to fresh lows since March last year.





USD/JPY is facing stiff resistance at 106.00 for now and is creeping back under its 100-hour moving average @ 105.67. The 200-day moving average @ 105.51 is a key one to watch as buyers need to keep above that to retain the upside momentum.





Elsewhere, gold got a warning shot earlier on as price hit a low of $1,760 - its lowest since July last year - as sellers threaten the 30 November low @ $1,764.80. Price has since rebounded a little but the technical picture remains dicey ahead of the weekend.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













