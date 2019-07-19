Trade ideas thread - European session 19 July 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The "retraction" is helping to keep the greenback a little bid on the session as the dollar pushes gains across the board. Of note, the yen is the weakest performer as the currency is dragged lower by higher yields and equities to start the session.





The Fed focus remains the key talking point in markets and will likely stay that way ahead of the FOMC meeting on 31 July. As for today, we'll have more Fed speakers to come before the blackout period commences.







Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been quite an active start to the day for markets with the Fed flip flopping a little after dovish remarks from New York Fed president John Williams overnight.