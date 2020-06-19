Trade ideas thread - European session 19 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies are still largely trapped in narrow ranges after the dollar firmed in overnight trading, with cable notably the biggest loser in a fall to test 1.2400.





But things are holding more calm and steady so far today, with equities also not showing much poise with US futures seen closer to flat levels at the moment.





The risk mood remains more tepid after the mixed tones yesterday again, in which we continue to see US stocks chop around amid coronavirus worries and dip buying.







The tug of war continues to rage on and if anything else, the focus should remain with US states' virus numbers to see if the cumulative weight this week will finally break down dip buyers or if there will be a more positive spin before the weekend.

It is the final day of the trading week but so far, markets are looking rather tepid as we look towards European morning trade.