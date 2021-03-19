Trade ideas thread - European session 19 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The yen is slightly firmer after the BOJ policy decision earlier, following a bit of a drop initially on the announcement - which was quickly retraced.





That said, the change is relatively minor as USD/JPY is up 0.1% to 108.78 and still keeping in and around the near-term levels pointed out earlier here





Elsewhere, Treasuries are keeping calmer with yields on the lower side today but the risk mood is still struggling to gather much comfort. US futures are marked lower as Chinese equities are selling off late once again.





That hints at some caution as we approach the session ahead, with European investors left to their own devices now that all the cards are on the table already.





Treasury yields got a kick higher in early European trading yesterday and the market will keep more cautious in case we see a repeat episode today. But if things keep steadier going into North American trading, be reminded that fear can easily turn to greed.











Major currencies are keeping mixed and little changed to start the day, as things are keeping more quiet ahead of European morning trade.