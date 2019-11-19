Trade ideas thread - European session 19 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Other than that, markets stay fixated on US-China trade talks and some hints of pessimism isn't really helping traders and investors get too cheerful - though it is not stopping US indices from reaching all-time highs, even if barely.





Another key talking point is Trump's meeting with Fed chair Powell, though there is nothing to make of it thus far but it is something worth noting just in case moving forward.





Looking ahead, risk remains the key driver amid the lack of key economic releases to start the week so again, expect US-China trade headlines to be the ones to break the deadlock with markets still staying cautious at the moment.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a bit of a quiet one for the most part with the aussie being the notable mover after some dovish hints in the RBA minutes earlier.