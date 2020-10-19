Trade ideas thread - European session 19 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Elsewhere, EUR/USD continues to linger closer to 1.1700 with near-term resistance from its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1735 also limiting any topside momentum.





Gold is an interesting one as buyers are looking to seize near-term control at the moment on a break above its key hourly moving averages around $1,903.





However, there is near-term resistance seen closer towards $1,913 with some support seen around the $1,898-00 region for the time being.





US futures are keeping a modest advance to start the day as stimulus hopes continue to feed investor optimism for now. But we'll see how long that can last when surely there isn't going to be a deal done before the election. So, there's a thought to consider.





It looks like we may be in for a more quiet start to the day but amid some slight positive flows into risk, that could play into some dollar weakness perhaps later in the session.





But as mentioned, it may be tough to get swept away by that narrative considering that the early optimism here may not be justified at the end of the day.





As such, watch out for the key near-term technical levels again as that will provide an indication of the strength of the bias in the market as we get the new week underway.





Major currencies are more mixed to start the day, though general movement is rather mild. The pound posted a slight advance earlier, but fell short of testing the confluence of its key hourly moving averages against the dollar @ 1.2953-64.