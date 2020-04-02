Trade ideas thread - European session 2 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The market still has plenty to try and grasp at this stage, with more lockdowns taking place in the US and the likes of Italy and Germany extending theirs. It seems that most countries are still hesitant to open up too quickly in fears of a resurgence in the outbreak.





The longer that continues, the more damage it is going to have on the world economy.





April seems resigned to be quite possibly the worst month in terms of economic carnage so it'll be important to see if these restrictive measures will carry forward into May or even June possibly, should the virus outbreak continue to not slow down.





With the closing of international borders by most countries, it should be an effective way to mitigate new sources while dealing with existing ones domestically. That said, this just means the hurdle to open up global travel will be that much higher in the coming months.





The new month and new quarter was greeted by a softer touch as we saw European and US stocks keep lower in trading yesterday, but the mood does seem slightly better today - well, for now at least.