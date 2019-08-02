Trade ideas thread - European session 2 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The yen and franc are among the lead gainers with the dollar trading mixed against the major bloc. Risk averse sentiment is very much prevailing right now and that will take some of the major focus away from the US non-farm payrolls release later today.





It's been a hectic week for markets in trying to balance out central bank and trade rhetoric but all in all, this continues to reaffirm the bullish case for the yen and gold in 2H 2019.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. Markets are still reeling in the aftershock of Trump's surprise tariffs announcement overnight, with the risk-off mood extending over to European trading.