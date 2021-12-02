Trade ideas thread - European session 2 December 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There is a sense that the optimism is feeling a fair bit more exhausted though, with investors likely resigning to the fact that all it takes is another omicron headline to bring about jitters across the market once again.





As mentioned at the start of the week, omicron fears may be blown out of proportion once we get more clarity in a few weeks' time but in the meantime, there is still no rush to get back into risk trades for now until the fog clears up a bit.





Expect the volatility bouts to continue so be mindful of the risks during this period. This is a good training on patience and reading sentiment in the market.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





A familiar theme greets us once again in the handover from Asia to Europe, one where risk trades are faring more positively with US futures higher and bond yields also holding up after being pulled lower in trading yesterday.