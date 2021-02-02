Trade ideas thread - European session 2 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The retail trading frenzy is starting to calm down and while there will still be plenty of interest and eyes on the likes of GME and AMC, at least for now the market is generally adjusting to the spikes in volatility.





That is arguably helping with broader market sentiment as we see a more risk-on tilt ahead of European trading today. Asian equities are marked higher while S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% currently.





In any case, short interest in the context of the broader market is historically low and that suggests that this latest episode will pass sooner or later.









Elsewhere, CME also stepped in to raise the margin silver futures and that is tempering with the surge yesterday - which stalled after hitting $30.





Meanwhile, the dollar is keeping firmer across the board with USD/JPY touching 105.00 and EUR/USD testing downside support @ 1.2059-63 today.





Commodity currencies are holding up somewhat although the aussie has been dragged lower after the RBA surprised with more QE in its latest policy decision earlier.





Can the dollar keep the squeeze up or are we going to see the market eventually wrap its head back around on the Fed put down the road?







It is all fun and games until the reality check kicks in and we are back to being reminded why the market is what it is and may never ever change.