Trade ideas thread - European session 2 July 2021

EUR/USD continues to flirt with a firm break below the 18 June low @ 1.1847 but we are already seeing the dollar start running against some other major currencies.





GBP/USD has fallen below 1.3800 to its lowest since April with there being little support until the double-bottom in March and April closer to 1.3670.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD has eased to its lowest levels this year with the 21 December support @ 0.7462 in focus at the moment.





USD/JPY is also testing the late March 2020 highs at 111.50-71 even though Treasury yields remain rather lackadaisical so far this week.





A lot rests on the shoulders of what the US jobs report has to offer later today but remember to pay attention to the technical considerations above before the weekend.





