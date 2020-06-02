Trade ideas thread - European session 2 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The loonie leads gains on slightly higher oil prices, but also as USD/CAD broke to fresh lows under its 100-day moving average in overnight trading.





EUR/USD gains continue to be limited by the late March highs with EUR/GBP reversing course to test levels close to 0.8900 after having moved above 0.9000 on Friday.





Risk currencies are keeping their advance for the most part with the aussie potentially looking towards 0.7000 against the dollar and the kiwi now running close to its 200-day moving average against the greenback as well.





US futures are keeping slightly softer to start the day but Asian equities are continuing to keep a modest advance - especially the Nikkei - so let's see if that will help to translate into better sentiment in European trading.





Major currencies are seeing little change to start the day as the dollar is keeping steadier after the beat down suffered in trading yesterday.