Trade ideas thread - European session 2 June 2021

The market looks to be unsettled as it searches for firmer clues on the inflation debate, and that isn't helping sentiment among major currencies all too much.





EUR/USD holds above 1.2200 but seems reluctant to break higher with GBP/USD also sliding back below the 1.4200 level currently.





USD/CAD bounced off support at around 1.2000 yesterday as the loonie gave back gains but I'm still favouring the currency to keep outperforming in the major currencies space over the medium-to-long term, as long as the BOC leads the tightening charge.





With oil also testing waters of a topside breakout, there is potential for gains to run. That said, if oil fails to keep with a push above $68 then perhaps some correction is due but in any case, it is yet another dip that should be bought up - similar to the loonie.





It's a quiet start to the day so far with little change among major currencies after some pushing and pulling yesterday, which didn't offer too much in the end.