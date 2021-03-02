Trade ideas thread - European session 2 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









This is a key week for the market in gauging the Fed's appetite for higher yields and if there is any clear signal (or should I say lack thereof), the bond selloff may resume towards the latter stages of the week and we might see spillover effects once again.





For now, equities are keeping a little more tepid to start the day but it is still early to be certain of the risk swings that will come about in the sessions ahead.





The technical outlook for gold and precious metals are still looking iffy, so that's another spot to watch in the market as things play out this week.





Adding to that now is oil starting to see jitters surface going into the OPEC+ meetings later on in the week. I reckon the mood in oil will keep this way until we are over and done with the whole OPEC+ drama. Sell the rumour, buy the fact perhaps?





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is pushing gains to start the day but it is still a testing period for the market as investors continue to digest what is going to happen with bonds and what is next for equities after the relief rebound yesterday.