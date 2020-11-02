Trade ideas thread - European session 2 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping steadier with commodity currencies slightly on the back foot as we see USD/CAD look to try and keep above its 100-day moving average @ 1.3326. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is back down to test the 0.7000 region once again.





The key focus on the week though will be the US election tomorrow and how the market digests the result - if there is even going to be a clear one - when counting begins.





For dip buyers, this may be one of the last moments - at least possibly in the short-term - to "enjoy the sun" but caution needs to be heeded as pretty much anything goes at this stage; in spite of what the polls suggest.





Among the key swing states, Florida, Arizona and North Cal are the likeliest to report final results on the night so look out for that. The likes of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania may see results delayed a bit as early votes are not counted until tomorrow.





I reckon we could either see a blowout where a 'blue wave' sweeps across or we will see a highly contested election where either side could pip it. The prospect of a major Trump victory to upset the odds is highly unlikely but we'll see.



I mean after the 2016 election and Brexit, nothing should surprise us anymore.







The pound is weaker to start the day as the UK goes back into lockdown for a month until December, with some spurts of Brexit optimism not really helping to alleviate the mood as we get things going in November trading.