Trade ideas thread - European session 2 September 2019

Major currencies are mostly little changed with the kiwi arguably being the only notable mover as NZD/USD sits at four-year lows close to the 0.6300 handle. With US and Canadian markets closed today, we look to be in store for a more subdued session overall.





However, do keep your eyes and ears peeled for more potential Brexit headlines to follow as UK lawmakers are set to return from their summer recess tomorrow.





Central bank focus will also be a factor this week with the RBA (tomorrow) and BOC (Wednesday) set to announce their latest monetary policy decisions, although no change is expected from the both of them.





Meanwhile, US non-farm payrolls will also be on the agenda later in the week so that will play a role in affecting price action alongside risk sentiment and more central bank focus this month. What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











