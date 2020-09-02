Trade ideas thread - European session 2 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









But after the dollar staged a recovery yesterday, the mood is calmer as we look towards European trading today. EUR/USD backed away from 1.2000 and is now hovering around 1.1900, keeping just above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1899.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD also bounced back a little after testing levels around 1.3000 but is running into near-term resistance from its own 100-hour moving average @ 1.3079.





Gold also saw a retreat after the highs yesterday failed to test $2,000 and is back down towards $1,960 levels but keeping just above its 100-hour moving average @ $1,960.20.





In short, there is a decent pullback in the dollar but some near-term technical levels are still holding up for now. So, we'll have to see if there is conviction by dollar buyers to push further or if sellers will put up a defense here.





But from a trading perspective, the risk levels can be defined and limited as such.





An interesting level to watch throughout the month will also be the 100-month moving average in the dollar index (DXY).





The dollar has not traded under either of its monthly moving averages since 2014 and a sixth straight monthly drop to break that could be a sign of more pain to come in the bigger picture (over the next year or more) for the greenback.







Major currencies are mostly little changed to start the day, though the kiwi is slightly higher after comments by RBNZ governor Orr that he isn't concerned about the exchange rate. That is seeing some AUD/NZD selling, dragging the aussie a little lower as well.