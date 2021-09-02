Trade ideas thread - European session 2 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The dollar was weighed down by softer ADP employment data yesterday but again, as much as there is scope for weakness in the greenback, it should be contained - at least until we get to tomorrow's jobs report.





That said, the growing number of data misses in the US is perhaps an ominous signal to pay attention to.





Yesterday we also saw OPEC+ stick with plans to raise output by 400k bpd per month, and oil prices were a bit messy when all is said and done. WTI is still seeing gains capped closer to $70 though there seems to be some support near $67 as price now trades in between its key hourly moving averages of $67.36 and $68.56.





If anything, I'd look for more of a pullback in oil again before reloading on longs but a break above $70 is likely one to run with considering the technicals.

















It is shaping up to be an uneventful day ahead in Europe with major currencies looking more subdued as the market settles into the typical pre-NFP lull.