Trade ideas thread - European session 20 April 2020

It's been a decent start to the day with oil stealing the headlines in a plunge lower, with the front month contract crashing by nearly 20%; though the fall in the more actively traded June contract has been more modest so far:





The contango is among the key focus ahead of the expiry/rollover tomorrow for oil.





In other markets, risk is keeping more flat while major currencies are mixed as we look towards European trading. The yen is keeping a little weaker but the big mover is the loonie, which has been dragged down by the decline in oil prices.





I still view that the market is trying to figure itself after the mixed moves in the previous week, with financial and economic strains still weighing amid the backdrop of better coroanvirus developments in most major economies.





