Trade ideas thread - European session 20 August 2021

Delta variant concerns have certainly thrown a curveball to the market this week and risk trades - FX in particular - are looking more vulnerable than ever since the pandemic.





The aussie and kiwi are already experiencing technical breakdowns against the dollar and the former is also wilting against the yen but the loonie looks to be joining the ranks in as USD/CAD breaks the July high and is aiming towards 1.3000.





Adding to that is the forming of downside breaks in CAD/JPY and CAD/CHF, with the former looking especially vulnerable considering a head-and-shoulders pattern.





The target downside drop in CAD/JPY may be targeting 80.00 at the very least, purely from a technical perspective that is.





There are a lot of major concerns on the spread of the delta variant but while disconcerting, I'd argue that vaccinations have definitely helped to take the sting out of it.





It is daunting to fight the risk narrative this week but I can't imagine a world that goes back into the series of lockdowns last year - definitely not for major economies.





We're well past that now and while it does muddy the recovery outlook, it's not derailing it completely. At the start of the week, I argued that delta variant concerns have been underestimated by the market but a complete meltdown in risk trades isn't something I'd say is part of the deal when pricing all of that in.





All that being said, as a trader, it is tough and pointless to argue with what the charts are saying. So, as always, one has to take that into consideration when assessing and making sense of the situation as is the case right now.





I reckon stocks are better placed to ride out the storm but it sure isn't a pretty picture in the bond market and for risk FX at the moment.





What are your views on the market right now?














