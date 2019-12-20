Trade ideas thread - European session 20 December 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsHappy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a relatively slower start to the day as markets are already settling into the holiday mood - with choppy trading and little direction in general.
I reckon we'll see more of the same as we navigate through the session but just be mindful of any major headline surprises, especially on US-China trade.
Otherwise, the rest of the day may play out in a bit of a sluggish manner with the aussie still flirting with key technical levels against the dollar and the pound staying relatively weak in general but still alive with cable above 1.30 for the time being.
What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.