Trade ideas thread - European session 20 December 2019

I reckon we'll see more of the same as we navigate through the session but just be mindful of any major headline surprises, especially on US-China trade.





Otherwise, the rest of the day may play out in a bit of a sluggish manner with the aussie still flirting with key technical levels against the dollar and the pound staying relatively weak in general but still alive with cable above 1.30 for the time being.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.














