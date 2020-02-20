Trade ideas thread - European session 20 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





However, the aussie is failing to take heart in the rally in equities since overnight trading as a more mixed labour market report earlier triggered stops to fresh decade lows. As such, the kiwi is also dragged to fresh lows for the year against the dollar on the day.





After the surge higher, USD/JPY is keeping more calm with the technical bias favouring buyers for now. However, the fundamental picture is a bit more tricky and now that the May 2019 gap is filled, we'll have to see if there is more fuel for any run towards 112.00.





Meanwhile, there are still interesting price action at play too with GBP/USD under its 100-day moving average near 1.2900 after fall yesterday and EUR/USD still sitting on a knife's edge of a bigger drop off firmly towards 1.0700 potentially.





