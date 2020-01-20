Trade ideas thread - European session 20 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It's been a calmer start to the new week as traders and investors brace for a US holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Day. There is also little on the economic calendar in general today, so there isn't much incentive to chase early moves to start the week.





The pound is a little lower amid some Brexit remarks by UK finance minister, Sajid Javid, over the weekend. But overall movement among major currencies remains more subdued as we approach European trading.





Oil is a decent mover as it gains some ground after a shutdown in Libyan exports . Oil prices are up by more than 1% currently, with Brent at $65.68.





Looking ahead, there isn't much to really give markets a big nudge to start the week so expect trading sentiment to still be largely dictated by the ebb and flow.





