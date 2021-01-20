Trade ideas thread - European session 20 January 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









EUR/USD is running into a test of its 200-hour moving average @ 1.2148 and that will be a focus area in the session ahead. Break above and buyers will establish a more bullish near-term bias but keep below, and the bias stays more neutral for now.





Similarly, AUD/USD is challenging a break of its own key hourly moving averages of 0.7719-28 as price trades up to 0.7730 levels currently ahead of European trading. Further resistance is seen around the swing region of 0.7780-90 before 0.7800 comes into play.





Elsewhere, GBP/USD is starting to take aim at the 1.3700 handle again while we are seeing USD/CAD sellers take near-term control and testing the 1.2700 level now.





The recent dollar pullback is starting to run into some technical trouble and that may lead to key levels being tested once again in the sessions ahead.





Looking at precious metals, gold moves back above its 200-day moving average on above $1,850 and is now testing its 200-hour moving average near $1,851.





Break above that and buyers will seize near-term control but the consolidation range cap at $1,860-63 is still in play for now.





It is a similar case for silver as it tests its own 200-hour moving average near $25.50 as it climbs back above its 100-day moving average just below $25 yesterday.





With real yields still struggling as the market pauses on the reflation narrative (focus turns back to the Fed put), precious metals may find some tailwind should the technical picture corroborate in the near-term.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Is the dollar momentum starting to turn and shift back to the other side? That is a key question as the charts are revealing that we are approaching a crossroads in that regard.