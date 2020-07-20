Trade ideas thread - European session 20 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The euro is keeping a little higher as the "frugals" are reported to be willing to move on from their grandstanding, though broader gains in the single currency will be up for debate - especially the ability for EUR/USD to crack above 1.1500.





The dollar is slightly firmer on the day amid a slightly more cautious risk mood, with virus developments in the US and also in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong not getting any better since the weekend.





US futures are down ~0.5% currently following the more mixed picture seen at the end of last week, with the S&P 500 still keeping below key resistance at 3,233 to 3,235.





The euro will be a key focus in the sessions ahead but expect risk sentiment to continue to dominate the bigger picture undertone in the market to start the new week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The focus as we get the week going is on Brussels, where European leaders are coming close to striking a compromise on the recovery fund proposal with negotiations set to continue later at 1400 GMT for a fourth straight day.