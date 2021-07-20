Trade ideas thread - European session 20 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Broader markets finally caught on and it was an ugly day for risk trades yesterday. The dollar remains steady and in a slightly firmer spot, keeping its advance against the commodity currencies today with the aussie and kiwi at their lowest levels for the year.





The shove lower in NZD/USD could perhaps keep a drag towards 0.6800 while AUD/USD also has little support in the way of a push towards 0.7200 potentially.





The rout in risk trades may be taking a breather after the sizable moves yesterday but the charts are still pointing to extreme vulnerabilities for now.





Even with USD/CAD, buyers will be targeting another test of 1.2800 again.





But much like how this all started, the bond market remains the space to watch. 10-year yields are up 2 bps now to just above 1.20% but we'll see if that can hold over the next few days or if this shallow bounce fits with the series of lower highs, lower lows in yields.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











So, the bond market was right after all.. again.