Trade ideas thread - European session 20 May 2020

The aussie is failing to match the kiwi in terms of gains as the currency remains dogged by increasing tensions between Australia and China as of late. The 30 April high @ 0.6570 in AUD/USD is also helping to limit gains for the time being.





Besides some mild strength in other major currencies against the greenback and yen, there isn't much else notable for now. US futures are keeping higher by about 0.8% and that is helping with the risk mood after a bit of a setback in trading yesterday.





It is still all about risk flows at the moment and dollar pairs are holding out at some key points, with EUR/USD still under its 100-day moving average and GBP/USD under its 200-hour moving average after an attempt to get above that failed close to 1.2300 overnight.







The S&P 500 remains in an interesting spot, resting just under its key daily moving averages with the slight drop yesterday pushing it just under the 61.8 retracement level as well.









The dollar and yen are keeping weaker to start the day as the kiwi continues to outperform amid a more positive start for risk ahead of European trading.