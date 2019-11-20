Trade ideas thread - European session 20 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





This comes after the US Senate passed a bill on human rights on Hong Kong, which prompted firm opposition by the Chinese camp in the aftermath.





As such, risk trades are being led lower with the aussie and kiwi holding weaker in the currencies space. Bonds and gold are slightly higher as we begin the session, as trade headlines are going to be the key factor driving markets again today.





If US equities are reaching a bit of a ceiling at the moment with fundamentals also looking a bit shaky, I'm looking at the yen and gold to be decent beneficiaries in the near-term.





That said, things can easily all change just based on a report/headline/tweet.





But with most trades these days, you get in and ride the mood a little and then you get out. It's not ideal for swing traders but you have to adapt to market conditions and such is the situation right now if you're looking to make a buck or two.







Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in European morning trade. The US-China trade rhetoric remains the key issue driving markets on the week, with today being tensions surrounding Hong Kong.