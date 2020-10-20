Trade ideas thread - European session 20 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Other than that, major currencies are mostly little changed with the dollar having trimmed losses in trading yesterday as US stocks slid on fading stimulus hopes.





The near-term technical picture across the board is a bit more mixed now but perhaps we will get more clarity once stimulus talks - and confirmation of no deal before the election - get put to rest later in the day (hopefully).





EUR/USD is still favouring buyers as price action rests above the key hourly moving averages but once again the 1.1800 handle is limiting gains for the time being.





GBP/USD tried to push above 1.3000 but that fizzled after a test of 1.3000 and daily trendline resistance at 1.3017. Sellers are now leaning on the 100-hour moving average to keep near-term control in the pair below 1.2950.





Meanwhile, the turnaround yesterday saw AUD/USD close below its 100-day moving average @ 0.7100 and that is keeping sellers in control as the grind lower continues now ahead of European trading with the pair trading at a fresh three-week low.





The 0.7000 handle will now be a key supportive region to watch in the session ahead.







Elsewhere, gold is also coiling up ahead of the culmination of pre-election stimulus talks. A break is imminent but we'll see which direction it will favour, with any downside momentum to gain even more traction on a break below the 100-day moving average.





The aussie and the kiwi are weighed lower to start the session, with the former leading the charge lower after RBA's Kent provided more indication that the central bank could very well be easing policy at its 3 November meeting in two weeks' time.